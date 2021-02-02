Makkanen scored 30 points (11-18 FG, 6-12 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Markkanen reached 30 points for the second consecutive game. He met the mark in similar ways, drilling six threes and attempting 18 shots from the field on each occasion. While an impressive scoring run, Markkanen has struggled to meaningfully contribute in any additional category besides rebounds, as his defensive stats and assists continue to lag.