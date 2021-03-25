Markkanen registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.
Coming off a dismal 3-of-12 shooting performance against the Jazz on Monday, Markkanen bounced back and recorded double figures for an eighth time over the past nine games. However, Markkanen continued to struggle from deep in this one and after going a perfect seven-of-seven from three against the 76ers on March 11, the forward is shooting just 30 percent beyond the arc over his last eight outings.
