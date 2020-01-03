Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Remains hot from deep
Markkanen had 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 defeat against the Jazz.
Markkanen got off to a slow start this season, but he seems to have turned things around of late -- he has scored 15 or more points in five of his last six games while making at least four threes in four of those games. He is shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep during that six-game stretch -- both are considerably higher than his season overall numbers to date. The third-year forward will aim to extend his strong run of play Saturday at home against the Celtics.
