Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Remains out Monday
Markkanen will not be available for Monday's game in Sacramento due to travel complications, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen has missed the past two games while attending the birth of first child, but he was originally expected to rejoin the Bulls for Monday's game in Sacramento. However, his flight was canceled due to weather, and rather than have him take a later flight that would result in minimal time before Monday's tipoff, the Bulls decided to have him remain in Chicago. He's fully expected to return for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, however.
