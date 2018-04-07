Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Resting Saturday
Markkanen will be rested for Saturday's game against Brooklyn, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
In another blatant attempt to increase their lottery odds, the Bulls will hold the rookie out of action Saturday, and he'll be joined in street clothes by Robin Lopez. Bobby Portis will start in Markkanen's place.
