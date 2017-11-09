Markkanen (quadriceps) returned to practice Thursday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The rookie's status for Friday's game against the Pacers is still yet to be determined, but he is set to be evaluated following Thursday's session. Markkanen is coming off a performance Tuesday where he scored a season-low 12 points, while Bobby Portis exploded off the bench in his season debut for 21 points and 13 rebounds, so healthy or not, Markkanen could be at risk of seeing a decrease in minutes with Portis' return.