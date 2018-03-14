Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Ruled out Thursday
Updating a previous note, Markkanen (back) will not join the team in Memphis for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Earlier Wednesday, the Bulls intimated that Markkanen was making progress after back spasms kept him out of Tuesday's game, but the team has since clarified that the rookie will miss a second consecutive game. Noah Vonleh started in his place Tuesday, and that will likely be the case again Thursday.
