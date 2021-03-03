Markkanen (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

The Bulls instilled some hope that Markkanen might be able to play Wednesday, as they moved him up to doubtful on the initial injury report. He's now been officially ruled out, meaning his next chance to take the floor won't come until after the All-Star break. With another eight days to recover, there's a good chance Markkanen could make his return next Thursday (Mar. 11) against Philadelphia.