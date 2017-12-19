Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 10 points in Monday's win
Markkanen (back) chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-115 win over the 76ers.
Markkanen returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a sore back. While he struggled from the field, Markkanen came up with a clutch three in the closing stages of the contest that helped fuel the comeback win. Wednesday's matchup against the Magic will likely provide the rookie with yet another chance to excel, as the potential absence of Aaron Gordon (calf) could create a mismatch for Markkanen.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Game-time decision for Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Listed as out Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Late scratch Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will start Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...