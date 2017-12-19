Markkanen (back) chipped in 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-115 win over the 76ers.

Markkanen returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a sore back. While he struggled from the field, Markkanen came up with a clutch three in the closing stages of the contest that helped fuel the comeback win. Wednesday's matchup against the Magic will likely provide the rookie with yet another chance to excel, as the potential absence of Aaron Gordon (calf) could create a mismatch for Markkanen.