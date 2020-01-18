Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 12 across 29 minutes

Markkanen managed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 100-89 loss to the 76ers.

Markkanen was quiet, launching single-digit field goal attempts for the third straight game. He was once again listed as probable due to a lingering ankle injury, and Chicago would really benefit from a breakout from Markkanen given that big men Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) and forward Otto Porter (foot) remain sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.