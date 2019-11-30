Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 13 points in loss

Markkanen had 13 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of a 107-103 loss to Portland on Friday.

Markkanen reached double figures for just the second time in his last five games as he suffered through another cold shooting day. The third-year vet has struggled finding his stroke this season, posting a career lows in shooting percentages. He'll look to break out of his slump Monday against the Kings.