Markkanen tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 loss to the Nets.

After totaling just 10 points May 7 and May 9, Markannen has scored in double digits in three straight games -- a span in which he's averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 three-pointers and 3.7 rebounds. The 23-year-old has had a down season in his fourth year in the NBA, averaging career lows in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. The former Arizona Wildcat will look to end the regular season on a high note Sunday at home against the Bucks.