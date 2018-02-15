Markkanen scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to Toronto.

After scoring 14 points against Toronto, Markkanen has now scored in double figures in 21 straight games. Although he has only scored more than 20 points once in his last 12 games, the rookie forward has been a stable scoring option while averaging 15.2 points in his last five games. Through 51 games, Markkanen is averaging 15.3 points as well as 7.3 rebounds. The rookie has been a consistent force in a Chicago offense that has had many moving parts in its lineup this season.