Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 15 points in 27 minutes

Markkanen contributed 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers.

Markkanen returned from a pelvic stress reaction about a week ago, and has seen his playing time increase slightly in each of the four games he's played since his return. He's been a bit slow to get back into form, which isn't wholly unexpected of a player who missed 15 consecutive games. In his previous three outings since his return, 22-year old has averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 threes in 23.1 minutes per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field. This game was a step in the right direction, but still a far cry from what fantasy owners were expecting when they drafted him.