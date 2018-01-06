Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 16 points in victory
Markkanen had 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-124 victory over the Mavericks.
Markkanen had another solid outing, backing up his double-double from Wednesday. The were some concerns he would take a hit upon Nikola Mirotic's return, however, Markkanen has now scored in double figures in six straight games while also averaging almost eight rebounds and three three-pointers over the same stretch of games. His minutes have declined slightly but he still seeing about to 30 per game and putting up nice production. There is still talk of Mirotic being traded at some point which would boost Markkanen's value, but he should be owned no matter what.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Career-high scoring total in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 10 points in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Game-time decision for Monday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...