Markkanen had 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-124 victory over the Mavericks.

Markkanen had another solid outing, backing up his double-double from Wednesday. The were some concerns he would take a hit upon Nikola Mirotic's return, however, Markkanen has now scored in double figures in six straight games while also averaging almost eight rebounds and three three-pointers over the same stretch of games. His minutes have declined slightly but he still seeing about to 30 per game and putting up nice production. There is still talk of Mirotic being traded at some point which would boost Markkanen's value, but he should be owned no matter what.