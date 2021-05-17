Markkanen had 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Markkanen ended the season on a high note, scoring in double digits in each of his last four appearances and in five of his last seven games, though he started just once in that span. The former Arizona standout had a down year and it remains to be seen whether he'll stay with the Bulls next season. He ends the 2020-21 season averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game -- all of those figures were career-low marks for the 23-year-old big man.