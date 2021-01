Markkanen racked up 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the Celtics.

Markkanen missed seven games between Dec. 31 and Jan. 10, but he has looked productive since returning to the lineup and has established himself as one of the Bulls' main scoring threats behind Zach LaVine. He is averaging 19.3 points while shooting 47.7 percent from the field during that six-game span.