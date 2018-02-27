Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 19 in Monday's loss
Markkanen scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-87 loss to the Nets.
He may be starting to hit the rookie wall, scoring six total points in his prior two games and (mis)firing at a 16.7 percent (5-for-30) clip from three-point range over his last seven. Markkanen is too talented, and his usage rate too high, to go into a prolonged slump, but don't be surprised if his overall numbers trend down over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just three points in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Falls in finals of Skills Challenge•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Solid line off bench in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...