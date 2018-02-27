Markkanen scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 104-87 loss to the Nets.

He may be starting to hit the rookie wall, scoring six total points in his prior two games and (mis)firing at a 16.7 percent (5-for-30) clip from three-point range over his last seven. Markkanen is too talented, and his usage rate too high, to go into a prolonged slump, but don't be surprised if his overall numbers trend down over the final weeks of the season.