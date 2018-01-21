Markkanen recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 victory over Atlanta.

Markkanen failed to connect on a three-pointer for the first time since December 20 against the Magic, however, he still managed to score 19 points with an impressive dunking exhibition. He has been a revelation for the rebuilding Bulls, having now scored in double-figures in 13 straight games. He is having an outstanding rookie campaign, currently leading the team in rebounds and second only to Nikola Mirotic in points and three-pointers. He is shooting only 43 percent from the field for the season but has seen that rise to 48 percent over the last month. He should be owned in all league formats and the rumored trade of Mirotic can only help Markkanen's outlook.