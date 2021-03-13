Markkanen had 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against the Heat.

Markkanen returned following the All-Star break and has looked downright impressive, scoring at least 20 points in both games while making 11 of his 17 three-point attempts. Expect him to work as the Bulls' second-best offensive threat behind Zach LaVine as long as he stays healthy.