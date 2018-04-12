Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 20 points in loss
Markkanen finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 loss to the Pistons.
Markkanen capped off his impressive rookie season with another strong performance in just 21 minutes of playing time. In what has been an excellent rookie class, Markkanen has more than held his own on a disappointing Bulls team. He is going to be locked into big minutes from day one next season and is going to warrant a mid-round selection.
