Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 21 points Friday
Markkanen tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 161-144 loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Markkanen started for Team World and ended with 21 points, second only to Ben Simmons who finished with 28 points. After missing a large chunk of the season due to injury, Markkanen has come on strong for the Bulls and is the 22nd ranked player over the past month. If he ever manages to put up consistent numbers on the defensive end of the floor, his overall value would likely sit inside the top-20.
