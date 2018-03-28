Markkanen accounted for 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and blocks in 28 minutes Tuesday in Chicago's loss to Houston.

Markkanen made some noise in his return from a sore back that kept him sidelined for six of Chicago's last seven matchups. The star rookie has been one of the few bright spots on a struggling, lottery-bound roster. The sweet-shooting seven-footer is attempting 45-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc and just 29-percent of his shots at the rim, per Cleaning the Glass. He is shooting 34.5-percent on three-point attempts and 63-percent on shots around the room, both numbers will need to see improvement in order for his fantasy value to rise next season. Improving the quality of the roster around him should help.