Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes
Markkanen accounted for 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and blocks in 28 minutes Tuesday in Chicago's loss to Houston.
Markkanen made some noise in his return from a sore back that kept him sidelined for six of Chicago's last seven matchups. The star rookie has been one of the few bright spots on a struggling, lottery-bound roster. The sweet-shooting seven-footer is attempting 45-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc and just 29-percent of his shots at the rim, per Cleaning the Glass. He is shooting 34.5-percent on three-point attempts and 63-percent on shots around the room, both numbers will need to see improvement in order for his fantasy value to rise next season. Improving the quality of the roster around him should help.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...