Markkanen went for 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Markkanen came to play, delivering an efficient scoring effort while reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season. The rookie power forward has started alongside Bobby Portis lately, though Robin Lopez (Coach's Decision) is expected to return to the lineup for the upcoming road trip, which begins Friday versus the Pistons. Regardless, expect Markkanen to remain aggressive down the stretch as the Bulls look to develop their young talent and build some momentum heading into next year.