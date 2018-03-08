Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win
Markkanen went for 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 win over the Grizzlies.
Markkanen came to play, delivering an efficient scoring effort while reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season. The rookie power forward has started alongside Bobby Portis lately, though Robin Lopez (Coach's Decision) is expected to return to the lineup for the upcoming road trip, which begins Friday versus the Pistons. Regardless, expect Markkanen to remain aggressive down the stretch as the Bulls look to develop their young talent and build some momentum heading into next year.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects 11 points Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 19 in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just three points in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Falls in finals of Skills Challenge•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Solid line off bench in Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...