Markkanen scored 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go along with two rebounds and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Markkanen led the Bulls in field-goal attempts, though was out-scored by Zach LaVine. He shot well both from near the basket -- he made six of eight shots in the restricted area -- and from deep and has now topped 20 points in two of his last three games. After recording at least six rebounds in all three games since he returned from the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Markkanen turned in a relatively empty box score outside of his scoring.