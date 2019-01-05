Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 27 points in Friday's loss
Markkanen poured in 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime loss to the Pacers.
Markkanen continues to be a steady source of scoring, boards, and threes, though he did finish with three times as many turnovers as assists in this one. The 21-year-old sophomore saw a season high minute total, and with the team focused on developing its young talent fantasy owners can expect Markkanen to keep earning plenty of playing time.
