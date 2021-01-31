Markkanen had 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-11 3PT, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in Saturday's loss to Portland.

Markkanen led the way for Chicago, which squandered a late lead and lost on a Damian Lillard three-pointer at the buzzer. Markkanen's 31 points were a season-high, as were his six made three-pointers. Since returning from the league's health and safety protocols in mid-January, Markkanen is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 made threes over his last seven contests.