Markkanen totaled 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 loss to the Heat.

Markkanen has yet to be limited to single digits in scoring, and his rebound total has not fallen below eight either. He also finished with career highs in scoring, steals, and made field goals, and the rookie forward is firing on all cylinders here early in the season.