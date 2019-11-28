Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores eight points
Markkanen had eight points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 loss at Golden State.
Markkanen's poor season continues -- he hasn't topped the 10-point mark in five of his last six outings, and has scored over 20 points just twice all season long. He is also struggling from three-point range, as he is making just 28.2 percent of his long balls. His value continues to decrease on a nightly basis.
