Markkanen scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 win over the Hornets.

Despite sitting for the entire fourth quarter, Markkanen was still the leading scorer on the night as he drained five three-pointers for the second straight game. He's averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 boards and 3.3 threes in only 25.3 points over his last four contests, and even with coach Fred Hoiberg keeping a close eye on his workload, Markkanen seems poised for a strong finish to his first NBA season.