Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 in loss

Markkanen totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in the Bulls' win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Markannen produced his lowest point total in nearly two months, but he did manage to grab eight boards. His play in Wednesday's loss was surprising, considering Markannen averaged 23.6 points and 13.0 rebounds per game over his last 16 contests.