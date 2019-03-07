Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 in loss
Markkanen totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in the Bulls' win over the 76ers on Wednesday.
Markannen produced his lowest point total in nearly two months, but he did manage to grab eight boards. His play in Wednesday's loss was surprising, considering Markannen averaged 23.6 points and 13.0 rebounds per game over his last 16 contests.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Grabs fourth straight double-double•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Big double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Career night in upset victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 25 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 21 points Friday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...