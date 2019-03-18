Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 points Sunday
Markkanen totaled 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-102 loss to Sacramento.
Markkanen offensive drought continued Sunday, scoring less than 20 points for the eighth consecutive game. He has been quite tentative when shooting the ball, hitting multiple three-pointers in just two of his last seven games. Across that same period, he has a combined two blocks and two steals, with double-digit rebounding just once. The Bulls will back up Monday when they travel to Phoenix in what could be an opportunity for Markkanen to get things going again.
