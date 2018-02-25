Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just three points in loss
Markkanen had only three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Markkanen struggled for the second consecutive game, recording only three points. He has come out of the All-Star break slowly, merely a shadow of the player he has been all season. A positive is that he has now recorded at least one block in each of his last four games. However, over the same stretch, he has connected on just one three-pointer. There is a chance he is going to slow down after his stellar rookie campaign but the minutes are not going anywhere and he should still be owned in all leagues for the time being.
