Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores team-best 25 points
Markkanen ended with 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-81 victory over the Hawks.
Markkanen made the most of his limited minutes, ending with a team-high 25 points. After a terrible start to the season, Markkanen has turned things around and has been a top-40 player over the past month. This is likely the high-point of his value and so trying to offload him for a third-round player isn't the worst idea. Failing that, you simply need to hold onto him and hope that he can keep things rolling.
