Markkanen posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss at Cleveland.

Markkanen has been struggling to adapt to a bench role, but he's posted 16-point performances in two of his last three outings. That said, he's recorded double-digit scoring efforts in just four of his last 12 games and remains a low-end fantasy asset as long as he remains as a second-unit member.