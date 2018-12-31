Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores team-high 18 points Sunday
Markkanen finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 39 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 loss to Toronto.
Markkanen put up his second straight double-double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's narrow loss. The Bulls pushed the understrength Raptors all the way and have certainly looked better over the past two weeks. Markkanen continues to provide scoring and rebounding but his defensive numbers have fallen away after a promising few games. He has now recorded just two steals and two blocks combined across his last six games.
