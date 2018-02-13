Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win
Markkanen scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Magic.
Despite his struggles from beyond the arc, Markkanen still led the Bulls in scoring and hit for 20-plus points for the first time in over a month. While his offense has been inconsistent, the rookie has managed to be a contributor on the glass, averaging 9.1 boards with four double-doubles in his last seven games.
