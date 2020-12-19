Markkanen registered 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 105-103 preseason win over the Thunder.

Markkanen led the Bulls with a strong scoring performance, although he only made four of his 10 three-point attempts. That's still better than the 34.4 percent from beyond the arc he posted in 2019-20, and all signs point towards Markkanen being a steady contributor on offense for the rebuilding Bulls, possibly as the second-best scoring option behind Zach LaVine.