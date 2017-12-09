Markkanen scored 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with 12 rebounds in 33 minutes in Friday's 119-111 overtime win against Charlotte.

The rookie forward continued to impress with a team-leading 24 points and 12 rebounds en route to his seventh double-double on Friday. Thus far, Markkanen leads the Chicago offense in scoring (14.7 points) and rebounds (8.0). On a Chicago team that is steeped in a rebuild, Markkanen is proving to be a integral part of the Bulls' future.