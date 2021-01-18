Markkanen compiled 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over the Mavericks.

Markkanen logged his highest point total of the season as well as his first double-double in the win. After a seven-game absence due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, he needed one game to warm up against the Thunder before delivering this impressive stat line. Injuries are a prevailing issue for the Arizona product, but he's a reliable source for rebounds and points when available to play. New coach Billy Donovan is building his offensive scheme around Markkanen this season, giving him a positive outlook as the season moves forward.