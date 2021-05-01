Markkanen will not play in Friday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.
Markkanen was not listed on the injury report prior to the game, so this illness is presumably a new development. In his absence, look some combination of Daniel Theis, Thaddeus young and Patrick Williams to take on his minutes.
