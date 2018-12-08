Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Season-high 24 points in win
Markkanen had 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-112 victory over Oklahoma City.
Markkanen hit the game-winning shot with four seconds remaining, helping the Bulls to an impressive victory over the Thunder. It marked a season-high in scoring for Markkanen who also added a combined four defensive stats. He has now recorded six steals and three blocks across his three games since returning from an elbow injury, in what is certainly a positive sign for his owners. If Markkanen can maintain some sort of defensive production, his overall value is likely to greatly improve.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Plays 32 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On minutes restriction Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Moving into starting five•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Plays 25 minutes in season debut•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will play, come off bench•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Probable Saturday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...