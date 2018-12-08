Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Season-high 24 points in win

Markkanen had 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-112 victory over Oklahoma City.

Markkanen hit the game-winning shot with four seconds remaining, helping the Bulls to an impressive victory over the Thunder. It marked a season-high in scoring for Markkanen who also added a combined four defensive stats. He has now recorded six steals and three blocks across his three games since returning from an elbow injury, in what is certainly a positive sign for his owners. If Markkanen can maintain some sort of defensive production, his overall value is likely to greatly improve.