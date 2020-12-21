Markkanen and the Bulls were unable to agree on a contract extension before Monday's deadline, so he will become a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The two sides were reportedly negotiating through the weekend but were unable to agree to terms. Markkanen averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 made threes in 29.8 minutes over 50 games during the 2019-20 season, and he's now entering a contract year with restricted free agency on the horizon.