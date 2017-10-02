Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Set to miss first two preseason games
Markkanen (back) will miss the Bulls' first two preseason games, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The rookie left Friday's practice due to back spasms, and the ailment will keep him out of action Tuesday in New Orleans and Wednesday in Dallas. Coach Fred Hoiberg said the team does not believe the issue is a serious concern, and Markkanen will travel with the team on the two-game trip before potentially making his NBA debut back home against Milwaukee on Friday.
