Markkanen (shoulder) will miss the next two-to-four weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Markkanen picked up the injury during Friday's loss to Orlando, in which he was limited to just 17 minutes of action. He was held out of Saturday's rematch and, after further revaluation, will now be sidelined for at least the next two weeks. On Saturday, rookie Patrick Williams moved up to the starting power forward spot, while Denzel Valentine entered the lineup at the three. Otto Porter could also pick up more minutes in Markkanen's absence, though he's currently sidelined with a back injury that will keep him out for at least Monday's matchup against Washington.