Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sharp from deep

Markkannen had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3PT), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-105 loss against the Pacers.

Markkanen has made multiple threes in nine of his last 10 games and although his conversion rate of 40.7 percent from deep shouldn't surprise anyone, that would stand out as a career-high figure for the third-year forward. Markkanen has reached a decent level of consistency -- he has scored in double digits in each of his last 20 contests -- and he is also making shots at a higher clip than expected, so his upside should continue to trend in the right direction moving forward.