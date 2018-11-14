Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Shooting without pain
Markkanen (elbow) shot three-pointers at practice Wednesday, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen has progressed beyond basic conditioning work, but per a report from the team earlier this week, he remains 2-to-4 weeks away from returning to game action.
