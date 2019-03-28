Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Shut down for rest of season

Markkanen (fatigue) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Markkanen was ruled out of Wednesday's game dealing with an illness after needing to leave Tuesday's game early due to fatigue. With the end of the season very close, and the Bulls near the bottom of the standings, there's no need to risk anything serious. With six games remaining, Robin Lopez and Cristiano Felicio should see a larger role. He's been undergoing testing as he reportedly experienced rapid heart rate and fatigue, however the tests all came back with positive results.