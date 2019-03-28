Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Shut down for rest of season
Markkanen (fatigue) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Markkanen was ruled out of Wednesday's game dealing with an illness after needing to leave Tuesday's game early due to fatigue. With the end of the season very close, and the Bulls near the bottom of the standings, there's no need to risk anything serious. With six games remaining, Robin Lopez and Cristiano Felicio should see a larger role. He's been undergoing testing as he reportedly experienced rapid heart rate and fatigue, however the tests all came back with positive results.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to return•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Leads all scorers with 32 points•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Improved effort in comfortable win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores just 11 points Sunday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.