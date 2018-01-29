Markkanen was excused from Monday's practice for personal reasons, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The exact reasoning behind the absence is unclear, though the Bulls haven't said anything that makes it seem as if Markkanen could miss Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. That said, it will be worth it to monitor his status over the next few days to make sure he's in the lineup as usual. Tentatively consider him questionable.