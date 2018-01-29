Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sits out practice Monday
Markkanen was excused from Monday's practice for personal reasons, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The exact reasoning behind the absence is unclear, though the Bulls haven't said anything that makes it seem as if Markkanen could miss Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers. That said, it will be worth it to monitor his status over the next few days to make sure he's in the lineup as usual. Tentatively consider him questionable.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 19 points in comfortable victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Erupts for career-high 33 in Wednesday's 2OT win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 16 points in victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...