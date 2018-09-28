Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sitting out practice Friday
Markkanen will not practice Friday due to a right elbow injury.
The Bulls haven't provided much in the way of details, but Markkanen should be considered questionable for Sunday's preseason opener.
